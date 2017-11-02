القط المحظوظ! من شوارع العاصمة عمّان إلى موظف في السفارة البريطانية بمنصب دبلوماسي on November 2, 2017

دبلوماسي وخبير، هذا هو المنصب الذي حظي به القِط الأردني لورانس عبدون، بعد تعيينه بصفة دبلوماسي في السفارة بمنصب كبير صائدي الفئران.!

Huge thanks to the Humane Centre for Animal Welfare for looking after me so well. Settling in nicely to my new home. @EdwardOakden pic.twitter.com/kioCWIOMj1 — Lawrence of Abdoun (@LawrenceDipCat) October 19, 2017

وبنوع من الفكاهة، أعلنت السفارة أن المسؤول الأعلى للهِرَر (القطط) بمكتب وزارة الخارجية في لندن، الهرّ بالميرستون، هو من أصدر القرار كأول مبعوث له في الخارج.

Went for a walk in my backyard- I love to birdwatch! pic.twitter.com/6WFvHS0squ — Palmerston (@DiploMog) October 13, 2017

الأمر قد يحمل شيئاً الطرافة، لكن حساباً على موقع تويتر أنشئ باسم الهر، ونُشرت صورة له وهو يحمل في رقبته قلادة للعَلم البريطاني.

Quiet night in. Sad not to be with Embassy pals for the Edelina Joyce launch party tonight in Amman (cat fur and high fashion don’t mix)… pic.twitter.com/98bFYZlPBp — Lawrence of Abdoun (@LawrenceDipCat) October 17, 2017

كما نُشر فيديو لأحد موظفي السفارة وهو يحمل القط، معرّفاً ومرحّباً به كموظف جديد لديهم.

Delighted to be chosen as @diplomog Palmerston’s envoy in Amman. Here I am after a tough interview with @edwardoakden. pic.twitter.com/LEqAmZS8pC — Lawrence of Abdoun (@LawrenceDipCat) October 6, 2017

