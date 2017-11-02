مؤسسة المقاييس: جهوز مواصفات مشاريع تتعلق بقطاعات عدة on November 2, 2017

أعلنت مؤسسة المقاييس والمواصفات اللبنانية عن جهوز مشاريع المواصفات القياسية اللبنانية الواردة أدناه والمتعلقة بالقطاعات: البناء، الأسمدة ومحسنات التربة والصناعات البلاستيكية والمطاطية.

العنوان الرقم

Natural stone – Rough slabs – Requirements NL EN 1468:2017

Agglomerated stone – Modular tiles for flooring and stairs (internal and external) NL EN 15285:2017

Natural stone products – Slabs for floors and stairs – Requirements NL EN 12058:2017

Natural stone products – Slabs for cladding – Requirements NL EN 1469:2017

Fertilizers — Determination of different forms of nitrogen in the same sample, containing nitrogen as nitric, ammoniacal, urea and cyanamide nitrogen NL ISO 15604:2017

Fertilizers and soil conditioners — Determination of arsenic, cadmium, chromium, lead and mercury contents NL ISO 17318:2017

Fertilizers and soil conditioners — Determination of water-soluble potassium content — Potassium tetraphenylborate gravimetric method NL ISO 17319:2017

Fertilizers — Determination of ammoniacal nitrogen NL ISO 25475:2017

High-pressure decorative laminates (HPL) – Sheets based on thermosetting resins (usually called laminates) – Part 5: Classification and specifications for flooring grade laminates less than 2 mm thick intended for bonding to supporting substrates NL EN 438-5:2017

High-pressure decorative laminates (HPL) – Sheets based on thermosetting resins (usually called laminates) – Part 6: Classification and specifications for Exterior-grade compact laminates of thickness 2 mm and greater NL EN 438-6:2017

High-pressure decorative laminates (HPL) – Sheets based on thermosetting resins (Usually called Laminates) – Part 7: Compact laminate and HPL composite panels for internal and external wall and ceiling finishes NL EN 438-7:2017

High-pressure decorative laminates (HPL) – Sheets based on thermosetting resins (Usually called Laminates) – Part 8: Classification and specifications for design laminates NL EN 438-8:2017

High-pressure decorative laminates (HPL) – Sheets based on thermosetting resins (Usually called Laminates) – Part 9: Classification and specifications for alternative core laminates NL EN 438-9:2017

ودعت الراغبين بالحصول على نسخة من هذه المشاريع من مكاتب المؤسسة الواقعة في سن الفيل، بين مستديرتي الحايك والمكلس، شارع سيتي راما، مبنى مؤسسة المقاييس والمواصفات اللبنانية، هاتف: 485927-01 فاكس 485929-01، وذلك للإطلاع وإبداء الملاحظات الخطية حولها قبل 30/12/2017، ليصار إلى إصدارها بشكلها النهائي كمواصفات قياسية وطنية.

